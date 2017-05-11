Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, May 11th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. James Beach, the suspect in a tourist’s one-punch death, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Beach’s attorney said that there was never an intention to hurt anybody and that the incident was a terrible accident. Beach is being held without bail at Clark County Detention Center.

2. A police report shows a March shooting death in the east Las Vegas Valley was fueled by drugs, sex and jealousy. According to the report, Derrian Stephens was high on meth and with his girlfriend when Eric Flores came to talk with her. Stephens was upset and hit the woman with a fire extinguisher and left. Later, when the woman went with Flores to Stephen’s house to claim her things, an argument ensued and Flores shot Stephens in the neck. Flores was arrested Monday on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

3. UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan was suspended after an arrest over the weekend. Morgan was arrested early Saturday on a disorderly conduct charge after a dispute with a cabdriver. UNLV athletics issued a statement saying they are aware of the situation and have suspended Morgan indefinitely.

