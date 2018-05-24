Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, May 24 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. The Golden Knights finally know who they’re playing in the Stanley Cup Final. The Washington Capitals secured their spot in the final after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 Wednesday night. They’ll face off in the first game of the series Monday night at T-Mobile Arena at 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at vegasgoldenknights.com.

2. Recreational marijuana sales set another record in March. Sales reached $41 million in March, the largest since legal sales began statewide in July. To date, recreational marijuana sales have brought in nearly $49 million in tax revenues in the first 9 months of the fiscal year.

3. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released another 2,000 pages of records related to the Oct. 1 shooting. The documents included witness statements, police officer reports and dispatch logs from the night of the tragedy. Among the documents were accounts from people working inside the Route 91 Harvest Festival, statements from officers who reached the shooter’s hotel floor, and on-duty and off-duty cops who responded from throughout the valley.

Metro released over 1,200 pages of witness statements last week. More records are expected over the next several months.

