Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, May 25th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. Two people found dead outside a business complex Monday took their own lives, according to the Clark County Coroner. The two were married, and both died from a gunshot wound to the head. Margaret and Clarence Distler were found near a rear wall bordering a business complex on South Pecos Road near East Warm Springs.

2. A North Las Vegas man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, without the possibility of parole for his role in a February 2012 murder. Mario Camacho was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder in the slaying of an 18-year-old. Eric Robinson was also ordered to serve 70 years to life behind bars for his role in the killing.

3. A Las Vegas police officer was bitten by a pit bull during a foot pursuit Wednesday afternoon. The officer was chasing after someone on East Evans Avenue when he was bitten. Medical personal responded to the scene, and the officer suffered minor injuries. It’s unclear why the officer was chasing the person, but they were taken into custody by other officers on the scene.

