Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, May 31 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. The Golden Knights fell against the Washington Capitlas in a 3-2 loss Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That ties the series at 1-1 as the Capitals head back to home ice for Game 3 on Saturday at 5 p.m.

2. A rash of shootings across the valley has left three people dead in less than 24 hours. The deaths included a 2-year-old boy, who was shot and killed Wednesday morning while children played in a northeast valley apartment. Their deaths mark the 71st, 72nd and 73 homicides investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department this year.

3. Get ready shoppers. Two new Smith’s grocery store locations are set to open in the Las Vegas valley on June 13. One store is set for the southwest valley at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive. The other is set to open at Skye Canyon in the northwest valley. It will be the first Kroger-owned chain in Southern Nevada to sell clothes, dishes and home goods.

Contact Madelyn Reese at mreese@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0497. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter.