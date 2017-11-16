Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, November 16th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday night. The shooting was reported near B Street and Van Buren Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. A passerby found the man in the street and called police.

2. More people are coming forward and seeking damages from the Oct. 1 mass shooting. Complaints filed Wednesday indicate 14 more people are seeking damages, arguing that Mandalay Bay failed to adequately staff its security department, failed to have an active shooter response plan in place, and that the gunman was treated as a “VIP guest.”

3. A mother is seeking help to find the person responsible for her daughter’s death. Sydney Land and Nehemiah “Neo” Kauffman were gunned down in October 2016 inside a southwest valley apartment. A man was named a person of interest shortly after the double homicide, but investigators couldn’t connect him to the crime.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.