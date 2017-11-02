Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, November 2nd — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A Nevada Department of Transportation worker who tests employees for substance abuse is under investigation for allegedly selling moonshine out of his government vehicle and his office. Kurt Garrett, a former NDOT employee, said he and other employees informed a department manager of the alleged sales several years ago. The Review-Journal is choosing not to name the employee as no violations have been proven.

2. Pizza Hut settled a 2009 lawsuit with a local man totaling $9M. Jeremy Damery was riding his motorcycle when a Pizza Hut driver hit and nearly killed him. For eight years, the food chain and the driver, Todd McGrath, denied any wrongdoing, but the chain agreed to settle Tuesday afternoon.

3. A handful of restaurants are set to close as Monte Carlo transitions into Park MGM. Minus 5 Ice Bar closed Saturday, 800 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria will close Sunday, and Sambalatte and Diablo’s Cantina will close Nov. 7. Monte Carlo is currently in transition to a new resort called Park MGM, which will include a smaller boutique hotel component called NoMad.

