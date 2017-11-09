Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, November 9th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. The driverless shuttle that made its debut downtown yesterday was involved in a minor accident after only a few hours of service. The accident involved the shuttle and a delivery truck, but the driver of the truck is at fault. Police determined the shuttle came to a stop when it sensed the truck was trying to back up, but the truck continued to back up into the shuttle. The truck’s driver was citing for illegal backing.

2. Two people were arrested last week in connection with the death of a good Samaritan trying to stop a robbery back in September. Michael Maria Falus and Larry Allen Gray were arrested in Reno, and face multiple charges including murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon. They have been brought back to the Las Vegas Valley, and were jailed in Las Vegas Detention Center.

3. Frontier Airlines is looking to hire 500 new flight attendants for Las Vegas operations later this month. Hiring events will be held Nov. 14 and 15 at Eastside Cannery, and Frontier respresentatives will make offers to candidates on the spot. People 20 and older may apply, and must bring a résumé, valid passport and second form of ID.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @MediaStark24 on Twitter.