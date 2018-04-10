Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, April 10 — VIDEO

1. A pair of robbery suspects were caught early this morning after leading police to three parking garages around the Strip. The first robbery was reported late Monday night at the Treasure Island parking garage, before heading to the Fashion Show and SLS Las Vegas parking garage. The suspects tried to evade police by ramming a patrol car with their vehicle, before being taken into custody.

2. The Bellagio Patisserie debuted a chocolate sculpture Monday of Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. The team at the Bellagio worked on the sculpture for five weeks, and includes three different types of chocolate. You can see the chocolate sculpture at Bellagio Patisserie throughout the playoffs, which begin Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

3. A man who fatally shot a woman and injured her husband while the couple drove down I-15 was sentenced Monday to 32 years to life in prison. Police say the shooting was random, and at least six bullets went through the couple’s car. Kenneth McDonald pleaded guilty in January to murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm from within a vehicle for the October 2016 shooting.

