Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, April 17 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Steve Wynn and his ex-wife Elaine agreed to settle remaining court claims that he breached their shareholder agreement. The settlement ends a nearly six-year court battle between the couple. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

2. A multiagency manhunt continues for a Venentian employee suspected of opening fire at a company picnic Sunday night at Sunset Park. Anthony Wrobel is suspected of killing one woman and critically injuring a man. After finding Wrobel’s car in a parking lot at McCarran, police have notified law enforcement agencies in California, Utah and Arizona of the manhunt. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro.

3. Game 4 of the playoffs is tonight! The Knights own a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Kings and can become the first franchise in NHL history to sweep a Stanley Cup playoff series in its inaugural season. The game is at 7:30 p.m. at Staples Center.

