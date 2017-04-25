Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, April 25th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A woman stabbed and killed in her apartment Sunday near downtown Las Vegas has been identified as Glenda Taylor. A family member found Taylor on Sunday morning with multiple stab wounds in her apartment on the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road. Police said that Taylor’s boyfriend, 46-year-old Steven Miller, stabbed Taylor before trying to kill himself. He is receiving treatment at University Medical Center but will face charges of murder with a deadly weapon. Taylor’s daughter, Erica, described her mother as a loving, kind and down to earth person.

2. A federal judge declared a mistrial Monday in the first Bunkerville standoff case, which targeted six men accused of conspiring with rancher Cliven Bundy to derail a court-ordered cattle seizure in 2014. The mistrial was declared hours after the jury convicted two men of some of the 10 counts in the superseding indictment. In returning the guilty verdicts, which still stand, jurors informed the court they were “hopelessly deadlocked” on the remaining counts and defendants. U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro sent them back to the deliberation room in a last-ditch effort to encourage them to reach a more complete verdict.

3. Brandon Flowers, the frontman for The Killers, is selling his fortress on Pinto Lane, near Rancho and Alta drives in the Rancho Circle historic district, for $4.95 million. Flowers purchased the home in 2010 for a reported $3.99 million and has since spent more than $2 million in renovations. Previous owners have included Howard Hughes, who reportedly bought the property while he was living at Desert Inn; Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf; former Las Vegas Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst, and many others.

