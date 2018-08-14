Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, August 14 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines.

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Police have arrested the man who opened fire on Las Vegas police after shooting at his manager on Saturday.

Jail records show Mohamed Abdalla Mahmoud is being held without bail and faces multiple counts each of attempted murder, assault on a protected person and assault with a deadly weapon.

Mahmoud is a security guard at Ross on Blue Diamond Road, and opened fire at his manager inside the store on Saturday.

2. The 2018-19 school year kicked off with two student arrests.

A 16-year old male student at Green Valley High School was arrested Monday after he was found carrying a loaded gun.

Another student at Foothill High School was arrested yesterday after school officials were tipped off about rumors regarding potential plans for school violence.

The Green Valley student faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

The student from Foothill High School will face charges of making a terroristic threat.

3. Las Vegas tourism CEO Rossi Ralenkotter did not report dozens of vacation days.

Records show that Ralenkotter did not report nearly 200 hours of paid time off that he took while traveling on personal business using taxpayer-funded gift cards.

He also did not log about 100 more hours noted on his calendar as “Rossi PTO” or personal trips such as attending his grandson’s graduation.

If the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority paid out the untaken time off when Ralenkotter retires at the end of the month, it would be worth nearly $65,000 at his current salary.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.