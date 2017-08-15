Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, August 15th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. The Las Vegas Stadium Authority will meet with Raiders officials Thursday to discuss details of the $1.9 billion project. The Clark County Commission will dive into parking, traffic, drainage and emergency services in it’s meeting Wednesday in anticipation of the authority’s financial meeting. The Raiders have not submitted documents prior to the meeting, so exact dollar amounts for specific projects are unclear.

2. The University of Nevada Reno will not expel a student that marched in the Charlottesville white nationalist rally over the weekend. A petition on change.org calling to expel Peter Cvjetanovic received nearly 25,000 signatures, but university president Marc Johnson that there is no constitutional or legal reason to expel Cvjetanovic.

3. High temperatures have prompted changes in airport schedules. According to a study by Columbia University, travelers can expect airline changes well into the future due to rising temperatures, thinning air and difficulty with planes taking off. Dozens of flights were rescheduled or cancelled last month due to a heat wave in Las Vegas.

