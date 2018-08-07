Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, August 7 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:
1. The World Buddhism Association Headquarters is planning to build a temple near the Las Vegas Strip.
The Southern California-based organization bought 12.2 acres of property at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, next to the SLS Las Vegas.
The purchase was for $17.5 million.
2. Las Vegas police shot and killed a man Monday afternoon.
Officials say the man injured one officer with a knife and threatened another.
The police shooting was the third in a 48-hour span for the Metropolitan Police Department.
The shooting marked Metro’s 13th police shooting of the year.
3. The city of Las Vegas has installed a new sign to greet visitors of downtown Las Vegas.
The new sign features a pair of 26-foot-tall showgirls, and cost roughly $400,000.
The sign is in front of the Denny’s on Las Vegas Boulevard, just north of the Stratosphere, and will be lit tonight at dusk.
A previous sign welcoming people to downtown Las Vegas was destroyed when a motorist hit it in 2016.
