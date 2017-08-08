Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, August 8th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. An employee at Fremont Middle School died of tuberculosis in July after potentially exposing hundreds to the disease. A school district employee identified the victim as Maria Alvarez, a special education teacher at the school. Ann Schiller, the school principal, sent a phone message to parents in July letting them know that children may be tested for TB. The Southern Nevada Health District says they’ve already screened 114 people in connection with the case.

2. Businessman and frequent Republican candidate Danny Tarkanian announced this morning that he will run for Dean Heller’s U.S. Senate seat in 2018. Tarkanian said that Heller has “turned his back” on Nevadans by campaigning one way in Nevada and voting a different way in Washington D.C. Tarkanian has run for office before: he lost races for secretary of state and the U.S. House and Senate.

3. A lucky slot player hit jackpot on a “Wheel of Fortune” machine Saturday. The jackpot was hit at the Palazzo and the total value was almost $727,000. For the 25-cent progressive game, $3 bet is required to win the jackpot.

