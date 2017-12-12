Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, December 12th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. The family of a woman killed at the Route 91 Harvest festival is seeking $45 million from gunman Stephen Paddock’s estate. Relatives of Keri Galvan have filed papers seeking a creditor’s claim for her husband, Justin Galvan, and their three children. A hearing is scheduled Thursday when a judge could decide how to manage the gunman’s assets.

2. One person is dead after a shooting at a southeast valley apartment complex Monday night. Police say a man was in his home on Vegas Valley Drive near Nellis Boulevard when someone shot through the apartment from the outside. The victim then jumped from an outside stairway and was shot at again. Police believe this was a targeted attack and the suspect is still at large.

3. A survivor of the Las Vegas shooting who suffered a gunshot wound to the head hit a huge milestone in her recovery by walking out of a rehabilitation center on her own. Tina Frost will continue her care as an outpatient but will get to enjoy a few days off from doctors and spend time with her family

