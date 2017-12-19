Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, December 19th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Police records state that Las Vegas attorney and College of Southern Nevada professor Mark Peplowski had sex in public on two separate occasions earlier this year. Surveillance video shows Peplowski having sex on two occasions with two different women outside his vehicle in a vacant lot. Peplowski was arrested last week on two counts of open or gross lewdness.

2. A lawyer for a man facing felony DUI charges says the man had an epileptic seizure before a crash that killed three pedestrians. Police say Daniel Becker was under the influence of marijuana and had surrendered his license in September due to his seizure disorder. Becker faces eight charges, including four DUIs.

3. Lady Gaga will be coming to Las Vegas for a residency beginning in late 2018. Gaga is set to announce 36 shows at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018 and running for one year. Gaga will earn approximately $400,000 per performance.

