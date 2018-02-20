Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, Feb. 20 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. The dog flu has spread to Nevada and is expected to hit Las Vegas soon. A new strain has been detected in Northern Nevada for the first time, with 52 cases confirmed this month. Up to 10 percent of dogs die from the flu. Vets are telling owners to get pets the vaccine.

2. Police are searching for a woman who robbed the South Point casino cage at gunpoint last night. No one was injured. The woman fled in a 2-door gold or brown sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

3. The Lucky Dragon resort has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It comes less than a year and a half after the property opened. The resort was scheduled for a foreclosure auction this Thursday.