Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, February 13th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

• A first responder and patient were killed this morning after an ambulance hydroplaned and rolled over. It happened on the south end of the Strip near I-15.

• Comedian Marty Allen has died in Las Vegas. He was suffering complications related to pneumonia. He was 95.

• A man reportedly tried to lure a student into his car Monday near Saville Middle School. The student was able to run to safety.

• Two more women have told Las Vegas police that Steve Wynn assaulted them in the 1970s. Police say they encourage all victims to come forward.

• Authorities expect a preliminary report on the deadly Grand Canyon helicopter crash to be released within 10 days.

• President Trump has included $120 million in his budget blueprint to restart licensing of Yucca Mountain.

• Mayor Carolyn Goodman told Trump on Monday how important she thinks it is to widen I-15 from California.

• RJ videos are now available on your TV. Search for the Review-Journal on Roku.