Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, January 16th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. More than two dozen people were arrested after multiple fights broke out after the Martin Luther King Jr. parade downtown. Police arrested 23 minors and six adults. Police say about 100 people were involved in the fight and no one was seriously injured.

2. A couple who police say were new to Las Vegas were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Police say a Shelter Cove resident living with the couple called police after checking in on the man and woman, who he hadn’t seen or heard from in more than 24 hours. Police believe the man and woman had been dead since at least early Sunday.

3. Four people have pleaded guilty for their roles in killing a man for a Kindle and an iPhone. Stephon Jordan, Derek Balint, Blaze Boadu and Andrew Hall reached an agreement with the district attorney to plead guilty for killing 50-year-old Todd Tipton, who was found dead in his home in Aug. 2015. Tipton had been home alone when the killers forced their way into his home, stole his electronics and shot hit to death. Jordan and Balint face 25 to 50 years behind bars, and Boadu and Hall face 10 to 25 years.

