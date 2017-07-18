Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, July 18th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A suspect in a deadly shooting following a dominoes game may have continued had he not run out of ammunition. An arrest warrant states that Frederick D. Martin Jr., 57, got angry during the dominoes game because he thought someone was making fun of him and shortly after grabbed a gun from his waistband, shooting 3 people. The report says when Martin attempted to shoot a fourth person, the gun had no more bullets.

2. A second suspect in the Miracle Mile Shops shooting last Thursday has been arrested. Jaime Gonzalez, 35, turned himself in on Saturday, just two days after Jonathan Ozuna, 34, was arrested. Two security guards were shot in the parking garage at the Miracle Mile Shops attempting to apprehend two suspects who reportedly stole merchandise from Sunglass Hut.

3. The Oakland Raiders might not be in Vegas yet, but there’s already activity at their stadium site. A homeless encampment has moved in, setting up wooden pallets, a mattress and more along Dean Martin Drive. Construction for the new stadium is expected to being in January.

