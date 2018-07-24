Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, July 24 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A 1960s-era motel on the south Strip could get bulldozed to clear space for a casino. The Motel 8 located on Las Vegas Boulevard across from the Mandalay Bay, was purchased for $7.4 million. The motel and its convenience store are closed, and the new owners intend to raze the 1-acre lodge and build a hotel-casino.

2. A Las Vegas judge has denied a request to resentence a man who sexually assaulted and killed a 7-year-old girl more than two decades ago inside a Primm casino restroom. Jeremy Strohmeyer strangled and killed Sherrice Iverson on May 25, 1997, inside Primadona Resort and Casino. Strohmeyer’s attorney said he plans to appeal the judges’ decision to the Nevada Supreme Court.

3. Be sure to stay hydrated, Las Vegas! The valley will experience one of its hottest and most dangerous weeks yet this year. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning until Thursday. A high of 111 is expected today. and temperatures are expected to hit 114 on Thursday. Last week, the Clark County coroner said extreme heat likely contributed to seven deaths in a two-day period.

