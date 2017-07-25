Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, July 25th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Two people were shot after a man and police exchanged gunfire Monday night. Police say they tried to pull over a suspect in a Honda from a Sunday shooting when he took them on a chase. When the man bailed from the car, he shot toward officers two to three times and officers returned fire. The man was struck multiple times and a woman in the Honda was shot in the wrist, though police believe the suspect was the one that shot her. The man is in critical condition.

2. Police are looking for suspects in an attempted robbery at an east valley Walmart. Witnesses say masked robbers with handguns demanded money from store employees and four fled in a light-colored newer sedan at about 10 a.m. Monday before officers arrived. Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

3. A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Clark County. The National Weather Service warning area covers northeast Clark County and the Lake Mead recreation area through 9:45 a.m. with a flash flood watch extending through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Meteorologist Reid Wolcott says rain should clear out this afternoon.

