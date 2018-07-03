Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, July 3 — VIDEO

1. A Las Vegas real estate broker has been arrested for allegedly aiding drug traffickers. Luis Eduardo Rodriguez is accused of funneling drug proceeds by flipping properties in the valley and sending them to an international narcotics organization. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

2. Britney Spears will be making $500,000 per show at her latest residency in Las Vegas. Spears has reportedly agreed to a two-year run at Park Theater at The Park MGM. Spears ended her four-year run at Planet Hollywood’s Axis Theater on New Year’s Eve, where she earned just short of $138 million.

3. A Las Vegas police officer who shot at a man last week in east Las Vegas did not have his body camera activated during the shooting. Officer Brent Horlacher fired one round from his handgun at Jessie Murillo during a foot pursuit. The shot missed and hit a block wall. Police said Murillo had a firearm, but it has not been found.

Contact Madelyn Reese at 702-383-0497 or mreese@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter.