Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, July 31 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. The Pinball Hall of Fame is moving. Operator Tim Arnold says he is moving to a new location on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road. The current site on Tropicana near UNLV is less than half the size of the new location, and can only house about 250 of Arnold’s 1000 machine collection. Project plans aren’t finalized, and Arnold said he has “no idea” when construction would start.

2. One person is in custody this morning after a shot was fired inside an Uber vehicle. Police say three passengers and an Uber driver were traveling northbound near U.S. Highway 95 and Rancho Drive when one of the passengers shot out the window. The Uber driver pulled over, and the passengers fled. One person was found by a K-9 unit hiding in the bushes at a nearby house. Police are still searching for the other two.

3. A Las Vegas corrections officer died earlier this month after a fight with an inmate at the city jail. Police say Kyle Eng was found unconscious at the Las Vegas jail on July 19, and was taken to UMC where he later died. Eng’s friends and family gathered for his funeral yesterday.

