Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, June 12 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A teen who was found dead Friday in an abandoned Henderson house has been identified. The Clark County coroner says 17-year-old Matthew Minkler died of a gunshot wound to the head. Two boys have been arrested in connection with his death. Once faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, and that other faces charges of accessory to murder after the fact, and destroying evidence.

2. Cousins Maine Lobster is opening their first store-within-a-store locations this month inside two Las Vegas Smith’s. The two locations are near the intersection of Skye Canyon Park Drive and U.S. Highway 95 and near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive. Both stores will open Wednesday and will sell lobster rolls, clam chowder, lobster tacos, frozen foods and other items.

3. The Golden Knights want to say thank you. On Wednesday, the Knights will host a celebration to honor fans outside the D Las Vegas from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Select team players, general manager George McPhee, and coach Gerard Gallant will be in attendance, as well as Chance, the Golden Aces and the Knight Line. The event is free.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.