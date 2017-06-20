Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, June 20th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A California man died at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the first night of EDC. Michael Morse, 34, was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Family members are now questioning the safety of EDC after saying they’ve seen comments online that lines for water were long on the first night of the festival. Insomniac Events did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

2. One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the west valley. Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex near South Cimarron Road and West Charleston Boulevard just after midnight Tuesday. After police got a woman and child out of the apartment, police entered to find a man with a knife. Police attempted to use a stun gun on the man when he lunged at police and he was shot by two officers. The man was pronounced dead at UMC.

3. A Pizza Hut receipt helped police arrest a woman suspected of murder. Kevin Thomas suffered a gunshot wound to the head in November and detectives found the receipt under his body. The receipt had store and order information and the name “Betty” written at the top. Betty Ann Pires had been dating Thomas for three months prior to his death. Pires said she left Thomas at a Pizza Hut the night he was killed but two people came forward, saying Pires admitted to killing Thomas.

