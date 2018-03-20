Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, March 20th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A Reno high school student was suspended after calling a Northen Nevada Congressman’s office last week. A junior at McQueen High School, called U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei’s office during last week’s national school walk out to protest gun violence in schools. Amodei’s office then called the school to complain about the student’s call, stating he used “offensive, disrespectful and vulgar comments.” Three hours later, the student was informed he was being suspended for two days.

2. Las Vegas police need help identifying a man suspected of being involved in a shooting that injured three people over the weekend. Police say just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a group of people got into a fight, and two of them pulled out guns and began shooting. One man was arrested, but police are still searching for a Hispanic man between the ages of 18-24 who was seen wearing a black hat, black jacket and tan pants at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro.

3. And developing this morning, multiple people are injured after a shooting at a Maryland high school. Officials say three people are hurt, including the shooter. St. Mary’s Public Schools says the situation is contained, and the school is on lockdown. This shooting comes a little over a month after the shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day.

