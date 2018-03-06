Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, March 6 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines.

1. Residents of Las Haciendas Apartments in North Las Vegas have been evicted.

A spokesman for the city said the majority of people living there were not paying rent, their leases had expired, there were fraudulent leases, or they were squatters. He also said the building is known for gang activity, drug activity, and prostitution.

The city identified several code issues with the property.

2. A family-owned company has filed a lawsuit against Republic Services of Southern Nevada.

Simple ESG alleges that Republic is actively trying to push Simple ESG out of business by charging a premium to use the only landfill in the Las Vegas metro area — which Republic owns.

Republic has an exclusive franchise agreement with all municipalities in Southern Nevada.

3. It’s been about a month since Steve Wynn stepped down as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Nevada’s Gaming Control Board announced it will strengthen regulations on sexual harassment policies.

And two lawsuits against Wynn for sexual harassment have reached Clark County District Court. Also, five derivative lawsuits have been filed by investors who say Wynn’s actions and the board’s lack of response devalued their holdings.

Investigations are continuing in Nevada, Massachusetts and Macau.