Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, May 16th — VIDEO

1. A man shot and killed himself in public Monday. Police responded at about 1 p.m. to a call on the 500 block on South 11th Street downtown near East Clark, where callers said they were trying to protect children from seeing the crime scene. No additional details were immediately available.

2. A CCSD police lieutenant who was fired after he revealed himself as an FBI informant will be reinstated with more than two years backpay. A ruling found that the district wrongfully fired Dan Burgess, who was among several officers who cooperated with the FBI to uncover corruption within the police department. Burgess said in a statement that he looks forward to getting back to work.

3. Police are investigating a possible kidnapping in northwest Las Vegas. Just before 3 p.m., police received a call that a man was seen putting a hand over a woman’s mouth and pushing her into a black sedan near North Hualapai Way and West Centennial Parkway. The caller said another man was in the vehicle. No other details were immediately available.

