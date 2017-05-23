Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, May 23rd — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A Las Vegas criminal defense attorney is facing multiple felonies after being accused of giving a cellphone to inmates. The criminal report says Alexis Plunkett let two inmates possess or control a cellphone at the jail. A judge will decide Tuesday whether or not to sign an arrest warrant for Plunkett.

2. A small Strip casino had a jackpot of over $300,000 over the weekend. The jackpot hit on a “Wheel of Fortune” machine inside Casino Royale Saturday with a $304,000 payout.

3. Tuesday begins a three-part series called “Broken Trust.” It’s a look into Clark County School District and the contributing factors that have led to 11 teacher arrests for sexual misconduct. Tuesday’s story focuses on the idea of “passing the trash,” in which teachers have reached settlements with the school district that have scrubbed records clean, which allows offenders to move from school to school. Two recent cases at Brown Middle School and Tarkanian Middle School show that teachers had previous accusations of sexual misconduct against them before reoffending.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.