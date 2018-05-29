Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, May 29

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A fast-spreading fire in Las Vegas Monday evening damaged three homes, a police vehicle, and displaced 16 people. Officials say the fire started behind a house in the cul-de-sac, then spread to two other houses and several palm trees. Fire investigators believe the fire started with an outdoor grill that was left unattended and then spread to a patio cover.

2. A police report shows that a Bonanza High School teacher arrested this month on a terrorism charge made threats to “poke a lot of holes in a lot of people” during a concert in downtown Las Vegas. According to text messages detailed in the report, Leslie McGourty romanticized “being remembered” and said she hoped to start another #MeToo movement where woman feel empowered enough to become serial killers. McGourty’s threats were aimed at a May 19 concert.

3. The Golden Knights are three wins away from winning the Stanley Cup. The Knights hosted the Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday night and won the 6-4. Game 2 of the series is at 5 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.