Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, May 2nd — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. The Oakland Raiders have closed on the purchase of 62 acres west of the Mandalay Bay resort, clearing a hurdle in the team’s bid to relocate to Las Vegas and build a stadium in time for the 2020 NFL season. The purchase price disclosed in documents posted Monday morning on the Clark County Recorder’s Office website is $77.5 million. Michael Parks, first vice president of CBRE, who brokered the deal for the Raiders, said that if the Las Vegas Monorail is extended to Mandalay Bay as planned, it would be an easy walk for passengers across pedestrian bridges over I-15 to get to the stadium.

2. 66-year-old Kent Stork died in the hospital Sunday after suffering a heart attack onstage 10 minutes into his lead performance in “The Art of Murder” at Theatre in the Valley in Henderson. Nine hours after he died, his second grandchild, a baby girl named Lydia, was born in the same hospital. He was supposed to celebrate his 67th birthday Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his sons, Zach and Nathaniel; his sisters, Janine Carlson and Kris Hallstrom; and his grandchildren, William and Lydia.

3. Carl Icahn, owner of the Fontainebleau, plans to wrap part of the unfinished hotel-casino, according to a Clark County spokeswoman. A blue-and-white wrap will cover the bottom three stories of the 68-story resort on its west side, which faces Las Vegas Boulevard. The county approved the wrap permit Monday, which estimates costs will run at $500,000. The permit requires work to begin within 180 days.

