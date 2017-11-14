Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, November 14th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. The Raiders broke ground yesterday on a stadium site near the Las Vegas Strip. There are lots of legal hurdles to still overcome, but dignitaries ceremoniously broke ground on the site of a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium. During the ceremony, the Raiders honored the victims of the Las Vegas shooting with 58 beams of light shining behind the stage.

2. A former teacher’s assistant was arrested Monday on suspicion of battering two students. A school staff member reported that Theodore Levrich grabbed, pushed and dragged a student across the library floor. Levrich has been employed by the school district at French Elementary School from January until April, when the report was filed.

3. The last patient locally hospitalized as a result of the Oct. 1 mass shooting has been discharged. The unidentified patient was discharged Saturday from St. Rose Dominican Hospital. The death toll has remained unchanged at 58 since Oct. 2 despite 546 being wounded in the shooting.

