Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, November 7th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Police say a man shot and killed by police was a suspect in a Monday afternoon double homicide. SWAT encountered the man while executing a search warrant on the home next door to the home where two men were found dead. Police sent in a dog that didn’t return for several minutes and police found the man fighting the dog. The man then pointed a firearm at SWAT officers who shot him. The man died while being transported to the hospital.

2. A Las Vegas nurse made her third appearance on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” Monday. Zully Hernandez has become somewhat of a regular on the show after being surprised by Degeneres while playing an “Ellen”-branded slot machine at MGM Resorts in September.

3. A police report details extensive injuries found on 10-month-old Atlas Culliver during the investigation of his death. Doctors say Culliver had a brain bleed, multiple bumps on his head, an old fracture to his wrist, hemorrhaging in his left eye and a visible bruise on his forehead. Culliver was pronounced dead the next day. His mother Jonaee Brown was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge.

