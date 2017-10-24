Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, October 24th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Two federal agencies are largely helping in piecing together the Las Vegas shooting investigation. The FBI and ATF historically offer assistance tracking guns, gathering evidence and running information through databases. Las Vegas police lead the investigation and federal agencies would only take charge if the investigation found terrorist ties.

2. A Las Vegas dentist died after battling colon cancer just months after her husband died in a bicycle crash. Dr. Katayoun “Katy” Barin met her husband Dr. Kayvan Khiabani nearly 30 years ago in Quebec while studying medicine. Khiabani was the chief of hand surgery at UMC and died while cycling near Red Rock. Barin died only 6 months later.

3. Southern Nevada voters are increasingly frustrated by recall petitioners’ behavior, saying canvassers are harassing voters and misrepresenting recall efforts to gain signatures. A letter was sent to the three committees overseeing the recall efforts of three state Senators accusing canvassers of being aggressive and telling voters they are signing an “anti-recall” petition to gain signatures.

