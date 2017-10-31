Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, October 31st — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A Metropolitan Police Department officer accidentally fired his gun inside Stephen Paddock’s hotel suite the night of Oct. 1. Police say the firearm went off sometime after entry, but the round or rounds were not fired in the same room where the gunman was found dead. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said no one was struck and that they are investigating.

2. The death penalty trial of Bryan Clay is set to begin Tuesday. Clay is accused of raping and killing a 10-year-old girl and her mother in 2012 with a claw hammer. A 9-year-old boy found his mother and sister dead in the home and told his teacher at school the next day.

3. A man was arrested on an animal abuse charge Friday after police say he dragged his chihuahua through McCarran International Airport. David Updike, who is hard of hearing, told police through an interpreter that he was frustrated after missing his flight. The report states he stormed away, dragging the dog by its neck. The dog, a 7-pound chihuahua named Chase, was taken to Desert Inn Animal Hospital for treatment.

