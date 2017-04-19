Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, April 19th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Pahranagat Valley football coach Ken Higbee is facing dozens of forgery and misconduct charges after authorities accused him of stealing about $122,000 from the Lincoln County School District. Higbee was charged April 10 with a 225-count criminal complaint that includes one count of theft, according to records from Meadow Valley Justice Court in Pioche. According to the criminal complaint, Higbee was entrusted with a debit card, credit card and checkbook to spend for the benefit of students at C.O. Bastian but instead used them to deprive the students of funds. No warrant has been issued for Higbee’s arrest.

2. After serving Las Vegas for 33 years, the Dealer’s Choice Lounge is closing for good after a last-ditch effort to revive the business ran out of time. The bar has struggled post the financial crisis as competition in the area increased. Nevada Restaurant Services Inc., the parent of Dotty’s, has applied to open a second Red Dragon Sports Bar at the location, according to a screen shot of a Gaming Control Board application. The Red Dragon would inherit Dealer’s Choice right to operate 15 poker terminals. The Red Dragon will also occupy the massage parlors on either side of the Dealer’s Choice.

3. Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction and just days ago was acquitted of a double murder, died after hanging himself in his prison cell early Wednesday, according to Massachusetts prisons officials. The once New England Patriots tight end was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial-HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster about an hour later. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit in the maximum-security state prison. He hanged himself using a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window. Massachusetts State Police remain on the scene investigating the death.

