Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, April 25 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A 2015 law requiring Nevada teachers to pass a three-credit college course on “family engagement” could force some teachers out of the classroom next year. The state is planning to notify about 900 teachers later this week as a reminder that the deadline for the course is soon, and they will be out of jobs if not completed. Officials guess as many as 500 teachers are at risk, and the loss of educators would add to Nevada’s teaching shortage.

2. Magician David Copperfield took the stand yesterday during a trial over the safety of his illusions. Copperfield is being sued by a tourist who said he fell while volunteering for a trick back in 2013. During his testimony, Copperfield said he was surprised to hear of the injury, since audience members are screened for physical abilities before being allowed to participate. Copperfield’s testimony is scheduled to resume next week because he is unable to testify the rest of this week.

3. Henderson police are asking for help in finding two men suspected of an attempted robbery on Sunday. The two men followed a man out of a business near Paseo Verde and Green Valley Parkways, showed and gun, and demanded money. The man ran back into the business, and the two men left in a white Dodge Challenger with a red stripe. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviejwournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.