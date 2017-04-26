Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, April 26th – VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A decayed body was found Tuesday afternoon by two men who believe the remains belong to their missing 13-year-old cousin. The body was discovered behind a Siegel Suites on Boulder Highway, wrapped in blankets with rocks placed on top. According to police, the decomposition of the body suggested the body had been dead for months. Police say the boy was first reported missing to police by Child Protective Services on April 14. The father of the missing teen was taken into custody April 1 on a child abuse charge, and police said if the body is positively identified as the missing teen, the father will be looked at as a suspect.

2. Work will begin by the end of the year or in early 2018 on the first phase of Steve Wynn’s Wynn Paradise Park. The park will feature a lagoon that would host watersports by day and a fireworks display at night. The project will be built on what is now an 18-hole golf course just east of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore.

3. Marshawn Lynch has agreed to terms with the Raiders, a source confirmed this morning. The deal comes one day before the three-day, seven-round draft is scheduled to begin. The NFL Network reported that Lynch is due a $3 million salary in 2017, but the exact terms are unclear. NFL Network also reported the Raiders and Seahawks agreed to swap late-round draft picks in 2018 for Lynch’s rights, but Lynch must pass a physical today to complete the deal.

