Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, April 4 —VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A school teacher was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash near a North Las Vegas school. Police say elementary teacher April Shepard struck two parked cars outside Tom Williams Elementary School. Police do not suspect she had been drinking alcohol, and are waiting on confirmation as to what it was. No injures were reported and no students were involved.

2. Amazon executives are expected to announce plans today to build a 800,000-square-foot fulfillment center in North Las Vegas. The new warehouse is expected to be at a new industrial complex under construction near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The facility will provide more than 1,000 full-time jobs, and is Amazon’s third facility in North Las Vegas.

3. The suspected drunken driver in the crash that killed three Las Vegas teens in California has been released from police custody. Bani Duarte posted bail Sunday morning, and is accused of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter. A vigil was held last night at Centennial High School to remember the teens.

