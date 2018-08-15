Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, August 15 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines.

1. Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman died of a gunshot wound at a resort on the south Las Vegas Strip this morning.

Security at Tahiti Village found the body before 3 a.m. between a parking garage and boiler room after a guest reported hearing a gunshot.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the shooter.

2. Costco plans to open a new store in Henderson this November.

The store is near St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street.

It will be the company’s fifth location in the Las Vegas area.

3. A man approached three elementary school students in Summerlin Tuesday and attempted to lure them into his car.

The kids were walking to Richard Bryan Elementary School. They refused the ride and made it safely to class.

And on Monday, a man in a white van reportedly tried to lure a child near Scott Elementary School in North Las Vegas. The child yelled and the man drove off.

Police are looking into the incidents.