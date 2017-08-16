Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, August 16th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines.

1. Lake Mead is safe from shortage for another year. According to projections released by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the reservoir east of Las Vegas will have enough water in it on Jan. 1 to stave off a first-ever federal shortage declaration. The lake is also on track to avoid a shortage in 2019, and the extra water from Lake Powell is expected to raise Lake Mead’s surface by more than five feet by the end of the year.

2. Shade Tree’s transitional housing shelter will close its doors by the end of the month due to funding cuts. The program allows homeless women and those leaving abusive relationships to stay, find a job and save money before moving into a permanent home of their own. Roughly a dozen woman still remain in the program, and will be placed in permanent housing before doors close.

3. Looking for a job? Multiple places in the Valley are hiring. Clark County is hiring for 94 positions including positions in the fire department, attorneys, construction workers and corrections officers. CarMax is also looking to fill 100 jobs at its new store on N. Rancho Drive. The company is looking to fill both full- and part-time positions.

