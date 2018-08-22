Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, August 22 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines.

1. Las Vegas police are looking for a man who robbed the casino cage at Circus Circus early this morning.

Police say that man walked up to the cage around 2:30 a.m., flashed a gun and demanded cash.

The cashier handed over the money and the robber left the scene.

The robber was seen getting into a light-colored SUV or crossover, and heading south on Las Vegas Boulevard South.

2. A former Boulder City and Henderson teacher imprisoned in 2010 died in prison on Monday.

Charles Richard Rogers was sentenced on June 8, 2010to 60 years to life for producing child pornography and sexually assaulting children over a decade.

Rogers died in the infirmary of High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas.

He was 55.

3. The “Property Brothers” are shooting their next season in Las Vegas, and you could be apart of the show.

The HGTV series is opening a casting call, with shooting and renovating expected to begin in January.

Anyone interested in being on the show should visit https://propertybrothers.castingcrane.com.

