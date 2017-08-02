Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, August 2nd — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines

1. A shooting in the southwest valley yesterday marks this year’s 15th officer-involved shooting. Police say shots were fired while two officers were responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle. The suspect shot at both officers, injuring one of them. Police say the injured cop returned fire and the suspect later died. As of last night the officer was in stable condition.

2. A 3-year-old boy is dead after a fatal shooting yesterday. Police say it’s still unclear how he was shot. His father and 7-year-old sibling were home when it happened. Police are reminding the public to stow firearms in a safe way.

3. And a newborn calf in Texas has people talking. They’re saying Genie, who was born last Friday, is a dead ringer for the KISS frontman Gene Simmons.

