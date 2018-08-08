Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, August 8 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines.

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval is getting married on Saturday.

The governor announced the engagement and wedding to Lauralyn McCarthy yesterday.

McCarthy graduated from UNR with a journalism degree in 1992, and is the vice president of new markets at Arisocrat Technologies.

The two will be married in Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, Sandoval and first wife, Kathleen, finalized their divorce after 27 years of marriage.

2. Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof has lost his license.

On Tuesday, Nye County lawmakers revoked his license at the Love Ranch, after he failed to apply for renewal and pay fees on time.

To overturn the decision, Hof must file a new brothel application to operate Love Ranch.

Hof won the GOP primary in June for the Assembly District 36 seat.

3. Las Vegas police are investigating a report of a man found stabbed on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police responded to the Palazzo after hotel security reported a man suffering stab wounds.

Two women were taken into custody near Harrah’s and The Linq Hotel.

Police are unsure where the stabbing took place, and the man is expected to survive.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.