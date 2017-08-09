Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, August 9th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A 25-year-old man was shot and killed overnight after checking his mail. The man got into a confrontation with four other men, before he was shot three times. Police didn’t know a motive and were investigating what the group of four was doing nearby.

2. Footage released of the officer shooting an armed naked man Saturday show the man complied with police before turning around and running back toward his gun. Police say Jason David Funke suffered a gun shot wound in his upper shoulder, and faces gross misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon at a school or child-care property and indecent exposure.

3. And developing this morning, police are investigating an incident on the Strip near Treasure Island. No further details are known at this time, but be sure to check back with reviewjournal.com for all the updates.

