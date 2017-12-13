Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, December 13th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A woman has filed a lawsuit against Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, accusing the hospital of failing to protect her from a psychiatric patient who tried to sexually assault her. The anonymous woman alleges that a psychiatric patient was allowed to roam free and followed her into the restroom, exposing himself and yanking the woman toward him. Centennial Hills Hospital said in a statement that they could not comment on any specific patient’s circumstance and that they regret that the incident occurred.

2. A vintage car collection at The Linq Hotel will be closing its doors. The Auto Collections will close to the public Dec. 30 as sales of vintage cars has slowed over the past few years. The cars and other collectibles will be on sale through Feb. 28.

3. Search warrant records obtained by the Review-Journal offer insight into what investigators were looking for after the Las Vegas shooting. A warrant filed five hours after the shooting showed investigators wanted to locate and collect the gunman’s identifying paperwork, electronic devices, phone records, firearms and more. The findings of that search were not provided to the Review-Journal. Additional warrants requested Marilou Danley’s phone records, bullet fragments in Mandalay Bay, and the gunman’s medical records specific to Mesa View Hospital in Mesquite. Additional warrant documents and 911 recordings remain sealed by the court.

