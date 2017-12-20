Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, December 20th — VIDEO

By Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2017 - 8:35 am
 

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Police are investigating after a man was shot in the west valley late last night. The male victim died at the scene, and the suspect is still at large. Police say the shooting occurred about a mile away from a previous shooting earlier in the evening.

2. An area of land once held by the owners of the Hard Rock Hotel is on the market for more than $40 million. A Chinese developer listed the 12.1 acres between the Hard Rock and Flamingo Road for $42.3 million in September, and said he’s received multiple inquiries.

3. A San Francisco police officer under investigation in Las Vegas shot himself Monday afternoon. The man was pulled over in a shopping mall parking lot, and shot himself after San Francisco police requested help arresting him. According to Las Vegas police, the officer was under investigation over allegations that he may have committed sexual acts with a child under the age of 14 in 2014.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

