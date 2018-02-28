Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, Feb. 28 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines.

1. MGM Resorts plans to raise resort fees at some properties.

The timing and size of the increase is unknown. However, executives hinted they might soon push fees up to Caesars’ level.

Caesars recently raised many resort fees to between $35-39.

Officials say the rise helps offset higher labor costs

2. Officers arrested a woman with a pickax near Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas.

Neighbors said the woman was climbing the outside of a chain link fence while more than 200 students were outside.

Police said the woman was screaming that she was gonna kill everyone.

Now Kisstal Killough is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

3. The woman who fell asleep at the wheel and ran off the freeway, killing six teenagers in 2000, has made her plea for a fifth early release.

Jessica Williams has served 18 years. Commissioners will issue their decision on March 14.