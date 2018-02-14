Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, February 14th — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:
• A man in his 30s was killed by a stray bullet last night while he was putting out food for stray cats. It happened in a neighborhood north of the Strip.
• Police have captured a bull that was roaming through streets in central Las Vegas for several hours this morning. Police are still searching for the owner.
• The 51s will officially break ground on their new ballpark in Summerlin on Feb. 23.
• A retired North Las Vegas police lieutenant plans to challenge Joe Lombardo in the Clark County sheriff’s race. Tim Bedwell says he’s running to bring transparency and accountability after the Oct. 1 shooting.
• Mothers Against Police Brutality has condemned the hiring of Henderson’s new deputy police chief.
• The $3.4 billion MGM Cotai resort has opened in Macau.
• The Fremont Street Experience says people will soon be able to use a free app to write messages that can be flashed across its massive screen ceiling.
• The doctor who testified in War Machine’s trial has been arrested on dozens of federal charges of health care fraud and illegal distribution of the drug fentanyl.
• The first Red Flag training exercise of 2018 at Nellis Air Force base has been extended for a third week.